1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
