Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • DESA (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (4)
  • Katz (9)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stary Sklep (16)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (12)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

