Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver coins 1/2 Grosz of Sigismund II Augustus - Poland
1/2 Grosz 1545-1566Lithuania
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Salesno date (1545-1572) R8 0 131545 R7 0 381546 R2, R3 0 1071547 - 0 1911548 - 0 2111549 - 2 2901550 - 0 2471551 R1 0 1211552 R1 0 941553 R3 0 801554 R5 0 831555 R1 0 471556 R 0 1661557 -, R3, R6 0 2971558 - 1 2291559 - 2 2111560 -, R5, R6 1 4441561 - 1 3761562 -, R, R3, R6 1 3801563 - 0 2921564 - 1 2151565 R4, - 1 2021566 R5, R6 0 71
