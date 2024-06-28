Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1556
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (12)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (15)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • PDA & PGN (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (44)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

