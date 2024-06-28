Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1556
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
