Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1556

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1556 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1556 Danzig
Ducat 1556 Danzig
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Ducat 1556 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1556 Danzig
Ducat 1556 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1556 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1556 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1556 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1556 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1556 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1556 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1556 Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1556 Danzig
1 Grosz 1556 Danzig
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1556 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1556 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1556 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 166
Obverse Denar 1556 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1556 Lithuania
Denar 1556 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse Denar 1556 Elbing
Reverse Denar 1556 Elbing
Denar 1556 Elbing
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse Denar 1556 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1556 Danzig
Denar 1556 Danzig
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 47
