Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,52 g
  • Diameter 23,5 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1556
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,900. Bidding took place October 27, 2001.

Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1556 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

