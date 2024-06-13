Denar 1556 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1556 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 780. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

