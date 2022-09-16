Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1556 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1556 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1556 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1556
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1556 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52830 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
60545 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction GGN - September 23, 1995
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction GGN - September 23, 1995
Seller GGN
Date September 23, 1995
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1556 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1556 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search