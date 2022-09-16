Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1556 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1556
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1556 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52830 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
60545 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date September 23, 1995
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
