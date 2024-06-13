Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1556 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1556
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1556 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (6)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- GGN (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1556 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search