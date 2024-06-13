Denar 1556 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1556 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

