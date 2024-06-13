Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1556 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 12 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1556
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1556 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1556 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
