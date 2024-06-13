Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1556 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1556 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1556 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 12 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1556
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1556 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1556 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

