Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1556
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (32)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1556 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search