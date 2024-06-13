Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1556
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1556 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (12)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (32)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
