Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year no date (1545-1572)
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1276 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

