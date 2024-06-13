Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year no date (1545-1572)
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1276 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
