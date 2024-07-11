Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1565
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
