Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1565

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1565 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1565 Lithuania
Ducat 1565 Lithuania
Average price 65000 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1565 Lithuania
Reverse Thaler 1565 Lithuania
Thaler 1565 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Grosz 1565 Lithuania
Reverse 4 Grosz 1565 Lithuania
4 Grosz 1565 Lithuania
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 Lithuania
Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 Lithuania
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 Lithuania
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1565 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1565 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1565 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 202
Obverse Double Denar 1565 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1565 Lithuania
Double Denar 1565 Lithuania Gold
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Double Denar 1565 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1565 Lithuania
Double Denar 1565 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 1
