Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27,86 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1565
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search