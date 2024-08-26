Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27,86 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1565
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
Poland Thaler 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

