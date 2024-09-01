Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1565
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
Poland Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1565 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Double Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search