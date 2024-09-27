Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania". Gold (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2115 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

