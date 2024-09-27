Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania". Gold (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1565
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2115 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

