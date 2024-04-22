Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,82 g
- Diameter 20 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1565
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 8200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
