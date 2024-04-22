Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,82 g
  • Diameter 20 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1565
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 8200 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Sonntag - November 25, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

