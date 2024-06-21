Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,29 g
- Diameter 24 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 4 Grosz
- Year 1565
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
