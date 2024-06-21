Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,29 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Grosz
  • Year 1565
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (11)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

