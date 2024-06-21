4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (9) XF (22) VF (24) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (5)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Sonntag (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

VAuctions (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (22)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)