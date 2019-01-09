Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1565
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1565 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
79523 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1565 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search