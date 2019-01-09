Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1565 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

