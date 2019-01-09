Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1565
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1565 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
79523 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
