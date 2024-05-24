Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1565
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Tykocin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1166 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

