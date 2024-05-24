3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1565 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (29) VF (55) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (6) Other filters Coins from collections (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (3)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (18)

Niemczyk (14)

Numisbalt (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (29)

WDA - MiM (3)