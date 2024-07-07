1/2 Grosz 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (3) XF (105) VF (37) No grade (48) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) Service NGC (17)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (24)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (11)

GGN (2)

Janas (2)

Katz (6)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (13)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (45)

PDA & PGN (5)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (52)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (16)

Tempus (1)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (5)

Wu-eL (1)