1/2 Grosz 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1564
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
