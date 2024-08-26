Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1564

Golden coins

2 Ducat 1564 Lithuania
0 0
Ducat 1564 Lithuania
0 1

Silver coins

Thaler 1564 Lithuania
Average price 54000 $
0 16
1/2 Thaler 1564 Lithuania
0 0
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 Lithuania
Average price 220 $
0 262
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
0 13
1/2 Grosz 1564 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
1 215
