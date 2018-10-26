Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition XF (8) VF (7) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (4)