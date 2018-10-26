Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 - 27,86 g
  • Diameter 41,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1564
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
73377 $
Price in auction currency 297500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
60732 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
