Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 - 27,86 g
- Diameter 41,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1564
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 310,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
73377 $
Price in auction currency 297500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
60732 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1564 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search