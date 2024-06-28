Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 - 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1564
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 960 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
