3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

