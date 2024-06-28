Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 - 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1564
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (262)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 960 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1564 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

