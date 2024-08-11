Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1564 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1564
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
