Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1545
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

