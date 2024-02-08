Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1545
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1545 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search