Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1560
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (444)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
