1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1560 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (46) AU (20) XF (180) VF (82) No grade (116) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (19) PCGS (3)

