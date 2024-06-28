1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

