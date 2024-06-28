Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1557
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (297)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (13)
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Juno (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (20)
  • Numedux (15)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (38)
  • PDA & PGN (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (41)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (46)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (41)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

