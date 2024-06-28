Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1557
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (297)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (7)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (13)
- GGN (4)
- Janas (1)
- Juno (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (22)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (20)
- Numedux (15)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (38)
- PDA & PGN (6)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (41)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (46)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (41)
- WDA - MiM (11)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1557 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search