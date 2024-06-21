1/2 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1933 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (6) XF (27) VF (29) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

DESA (1)

Marciniak (17)

Niemczyk (11)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

PDA & PGN (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (1)