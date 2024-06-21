Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,26 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1566
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Tykocin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1933 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
