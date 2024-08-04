Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1566

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1566 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1566 Lithuania
Ducat 1566 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 4 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Reverse 4 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
4 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 214
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 Lithuania
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1566 Lithuania
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse Double Denar 1566 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1566 Lithuania
Double Denar 1566 Lithuania Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Double Denar 1566 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1566 Lithuania
Double Denar 1566 Lithuania
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 122

Silver coins (Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) Riga Date error
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 14
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search