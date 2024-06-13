Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,6 g
- Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1566
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
