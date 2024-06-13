Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1566
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

