3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1566
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Tykocin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1359 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2112 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
