Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1566
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Tykocin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1359 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2112 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

