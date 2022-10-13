Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date error
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1586 (1566)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
