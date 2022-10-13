3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

