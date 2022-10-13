Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date error

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1586 (1566)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (1566) "Riga" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1566 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

