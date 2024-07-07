Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,98 - 2,06 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1566
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Tykocin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

