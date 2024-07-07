Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,98 - 2,06 g
- Diameter 21 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1566
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Tykocin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
