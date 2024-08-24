Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1566 "Lithuania". Gold (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 0,6 g
- Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1566
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
