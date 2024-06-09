4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (13) XF (78) VF (75) F (3) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins.ee (1)

DESA (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

GGN (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (22)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Niemczyk (24)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (7)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (4)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Provenance Auctions (3)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (23)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (3)

Stephen Album (1)

WCN (69)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (4)

Wu-eL (1)