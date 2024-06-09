Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,29 g
- Diameter 24 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 4 Grosz
- Year 1566
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
