Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,29 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Grosz
  • Year 1566
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 4 Grosz 1566 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

