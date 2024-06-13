1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

