Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1553
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • WCN (27)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1553 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search