1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1553
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1553 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
