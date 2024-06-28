Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1555
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
