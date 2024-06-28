Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1555
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

