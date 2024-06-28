1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

