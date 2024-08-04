Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1555

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1555 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1555 Danzig
Ducat 1555 Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1555 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1555 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1555 Lithuania
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1555 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1555 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1555 Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Denar 1555 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1555 Lithuania
Denar 1555 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse Denar 1555 Elbing
Reverse Denar 1555 Elbing
Denar 1555 Elbing
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 87
Obverse Denar 1555 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1555 Danzig
Denar 1555 Danzig
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 85
