1 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1555 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (16) VF (24) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (1)

GGN (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (12)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (6)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stack's (1)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (2)