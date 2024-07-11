Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1555 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1555 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1555 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 12 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1555
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1555 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1555 "Elbing" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1555 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

