Denar 1555 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1555 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (42) VF (15) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (4)

