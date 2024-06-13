Denar 1555 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1555 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

