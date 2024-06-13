Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1555 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1555
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1555 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1555 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
