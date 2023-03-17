Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1555 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1555 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1555 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1555
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1555 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 182,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
20331 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
55220 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1555 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
