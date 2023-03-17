Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1555 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1555
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1555 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 182,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
20331 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
55220 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1555 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search