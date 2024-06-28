1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (110) AU (11) XF (53) VF (23) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (9) MS64 (22) MS63 (27) MS62 (10) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (71) PCGS (3)

