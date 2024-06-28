Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1548 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search