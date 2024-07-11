Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1552
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

