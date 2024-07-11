Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1552
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1552 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
