Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1552

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1552 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1552 Danzig
Ducat 1552 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1552 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1552 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1552 Lithuania
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1552 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1552 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1552 Danzig
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Denar 1552 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1552 Lithuania
Denar 1552 Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Denar 1552 Elbing
Reverse Denar 1552 Elbing
Denar 1552 Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar 1552 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1552 Danzig
Denar 1552 Danzig
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 20
