Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1552 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1552 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1552 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1552
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1552 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1552 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1552 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1552 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1552 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1552 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

