Denar 1552 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

