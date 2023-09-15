Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1552 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1552
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1552 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
