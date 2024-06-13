Denar 1552 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition XF (5) VF (3) No grade (1)