Denar 1552 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1552
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1552 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
