Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1552 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1552 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1552 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1552
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1552 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Denar 1552 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1552 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1552 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search