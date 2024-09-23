Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1552 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1552
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1552 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2144 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1552 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
