Ducat 1552 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1552 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2144 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

