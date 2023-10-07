Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1552
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
