Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1552
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1552 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

